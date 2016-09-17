Police launch appeal after girl raped on Balloch footpath

A teenage girl suffered a serious sexual assault in Balloch, police said.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Sunday, 11 September, when the 16-year-old was attacked by a man she had befriended earlier in the evening.

She was assaulted close to the footpath leading from a car park not far from Balloch Bridge.

The suspect is described as white and 5ft 7ins tall. He has a slim build and small face. At the time of the attack, he was freshly shaved and had black hair.

He was wearing a black short-sleeved top with silver logo, a grey long-sleeved base layer, black Lycra cycling shorts, black Sondico socks and grey Nike Air Max trainers. He had on a black rucksack and was riding a red mountain bike with either “Firefox” or “Fox” on the frame. Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

