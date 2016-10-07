Police issue appeal to find out why chicken crossed the road

Police have launched an appeal to find out why a chicken crossed a road in Dundee.

Officers were called to the city’s East Marketgait at 8.30am after reports that the bird was “giving passing motorists cause for concern.”

The chicken was found and taken it to a police station where the SSPCA took over its care.

Police are looking to trace the bird’s owners, appealing for any information into the incident.

Reports on social media suggested up to three uniformed officers were seen “chasing” the chicken.

