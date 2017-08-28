Police investigating boat firms for harassing marine wildlife

Police are investigating several incidents where boat operators have gone too close to wildlife such as dolphins, orcas and humpback whales.

In Shetland, a photographer in a boat allegedly circled a pod of killer whales too closely and then split the pod, while on the River Tay there are continuing issues with jet skiers and dolphins, particularly near Broughty Ferry.

The Scottish Government-led Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime Scotland is now urging boat and marine craft operators to respect Scotland’s marine wildlife or they could risk endangering themselves and the mammals.

They could also face criminal charges and a fine of up to £5,000.

Sgt Andrew Mavin, Police Scotland wildlife crime co-ordinator, said: “We’ve received several reports of boat operators getting far too close to cetaceans, sometimes apparently following them to get a good photograph.

“These animals are extremely powerful and people shouldn’t get too close for obvious reasons. There is also a possibility of injury to the animals themselves from boats and other marine craft.

“There are clear guidelines available for watching marine wildlife, so ignorance of the law is not an excuse.”

There have also been reports of boats causing problems with dolphins at Chanonry Point and at Aberdeen Harbour, while members of the public have raised concerns about boats going too close to humpback whales seen recently at St Cyrus National Nature Reserve.

The whales, dolphins and porpoises which frequent Scotland’s coastline are protected under the Conservation Regulations 1994. This includes protection from disturbance, whether it be reckless or deliberate, harassment, killing and injury.

Dr Fiona Manson, marine ecology adviser with Scottish Natural Heritage said: “I’d encourage anyone visiting the coast for wildlife watching to read the Scottish marine wildlife watching code.

“It provides clear advice on how to act responsibly to keep within the law and how to get the most out of your wildlife watching.”

If approached by cetaceans, boat operators are advised to reduce speed and cruise on a steady course heading away from the creatures. They are advised to avoid rapid changes of direction and high revving engines, as this can disorientate the animals.