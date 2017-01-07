Police investigate terrorist fundraising in Edinburgh

A major investigation has been launched following allegations a Kurdish terror group is being secretly financed from Edinburgh.

Police Scotland are looking into reports that several unnamed individuals based in the capital are raising funds for a proscribed organisation based overseas.

Although detectives have not named the group allegedly receiving the cash, it is understood to be the PKK, a left-leaning group which has fought for a Kurdish homeland in Turkey for more than 30 years.

The PKK, also known as the Kurdish Workers’ Party, is listed as a terrorist organisation by NATO, the US and the EU.

Senior officers told The Herald newspaper they do not believe there is any risk of a terror attack in Scotland as a result.

The PKK is a secular organisation that enjoys widespread support among Turkish Kurds living in exile, including those in Scotland.

Detectives began an investigation into the PKK’s Scottish links last year alongside tax inspectors from HMRC and other UK law enforcement agencies.

A number of unspecified addresses have been raided as a result, with matters reported to the procurator fiscal.

A formal written briefing issued to the Scottish Police Authority, outlining the investigation so far.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gerry McLean, head of the counter terrorism unit at Police Scotland, said: “As part of a police investigation along with partner agencies, we executed a number of search warrants in relation to financial investigation and suspected fraud.

“Matters have now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal, and as such it would be inappropriate comment further at this time. I would like to reassure the public that there was no danger to them at any time.”