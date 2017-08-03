Police in repeat appeal one week on from Nusrat Jahan disappearance

Aberdeen police are to relaunch their appeal for missing Nusrat Jahan one week on from when she was last seen.

Nusrat Jahan, 34, was reported missing to Police last Thursday evening (July 27) when a friend raised concerns for her well-being.

She said she was heading in the direction of the beach at around 9.30pm and a major search operation was subsequently launched involving specialist search officers with support from coastguard and mountain rescue teams.

Nusrat has not been seen since she left her work at Marischal College at 4pm on Thursday and was captured on CCTV.

Repeated appeals have been issued since for anyone who may have seen her that evening or knows where she might be to come forward.

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Kevin Wallace said: “Aberdeen beach has played the most significant role in our enquiries to date, which is why officers will be in the area from this afternoon to speak to anyone who was there last week around the time we suspect Nusrat might have been too. Several members of the public have been in touch so far with information, but it may take our officers being there tonight to jog someone’s memory.

“Earlier this week we also received information about a potential sighting of a woman climbing the wooden groynes across from the Inversnecky café at around 6.15pm last Thursday. The caller thought it might be Nusrat and we are still trying to establish if it was indeed her. It’s crucial we track her movements after she left work last week.

“It has been one week since Nusrat went missing and there has been no trace of her since. A major search operation has been ongoing to cover every possible route she might have taken that night, and every possible place she might have gone.

“Please approach our officers this evening if you are down at the beach and think you have information which could help. You can also always contact Police 24/7 on 101.”