Police in Edinburgh hold two for trafficking prostitutes

A MAN and a woman have been arrested in connection with human trafficking for prostitution.

The 40-year-old man and 32-year-old woman will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Alwyn Bell said: “Human trafficking is very much hidden but is happening within Edinburgh.

“We are determined to improve the intelligence picture in order to gain a better understanding of trafficking in Scotland and the organised crime groups who are involved.

“Trafficking is unacceptable. We will continue to work with partner agencies as well as Police Scotland’s National Human Trafficking Unit, a dedicated team which deals with this complex issue, and liaise with partners and law enforcement both in the UK, Europe and internationally.

“We will target those who control, abuse and exploit others to ensure Scotland is a hostile environment to this sickening trade.”

Earlier this week, a potential victim of human traffickling was found in Edinburgh during a day of police action. The teenage boy is in the care of social workers.