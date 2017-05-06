Police hunt man following two ‘indecent assaults’ in Fife

A SEX attacker who targeted two women within hours is being hunted by police.

Both attacks are being treated by police as indecent assaults and took place in Cowdenbeath, Fife, on Friday May 5.

The first happened around 5.45pm on Stenhouse Street.

A 35-year-old woman had walked from the High Street when a hooded man approached from behind and assaulted her before running west along Stenhouse Street.

The second incident happened around 9.15pm when a 31-year-old woman was walking from the High Street onto Broad Street, towards Natal Place.

The attacker also approached her from behind and pounced on her before running off along Natal Place.

Police believe the incidents are connected and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh from Dunfermline CID said: “Neither victim was injured during these incidents, but both were left understandably shaken and distressed as result.

“The description provided of the suspects and the location of each assault leads us to believe the same male is responsible and anyone with information that can help us identify this individual should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with information relating to either assault is also urged to get in touch.”

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a skinny build and was wearing a black hooded top covering his face, black tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Anyone with information can contact the Dunfermline CID via 101 or make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.