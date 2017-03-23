Police hunt for three men after Inverness robbery

DETECTIVES investigating a robbery at a house in Inverness on Saturday night are seeking to trace three men.

A woman was injured in the incident and money was stolen. Police Scotland believe it to have been a “targeted” robbery in the city’s Oldtown Road.

One of the men is described as being about 5ft 8in tall and having an athletic build.

Another is 6ft 7in tall and slim and the third was 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall, with large build and a beard.

The men were wearing similar dark blue fleeces.