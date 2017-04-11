Police hunt for car seen near Glasgow murder flat

Detectives investigating the murder of a man killed in his Glasgow home are hunting three men seen driving in the area at the time.

The bodly of Anddew Salina, 51, was found in his home in the city’s Roystonhill on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said police and emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance within a property at 3:30am,

“A 51 year-old man was found seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Detectives are treating the death as a murder. His relatives have been informed.”

Enquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone, from the Major Investigation Team based at Govan, said today:

“Following a violent incident, Andrew Salina has died having been seriously injured within his home address in Roystonhill. He sustained serious injuries, which are consistent with a weapon being used, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Police and emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance within the property, and the local community are understandably shocked that such a violent incident has occurred.

“Specialist forensic staff have been deployed to the scene, and detectives and officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries to determine who is responsible.

“I am asking for the assistance of the local community to come forward with any information you may have. It is possible you witnessed or heard a disturbance in Roystonhill at the junction with Millburn Street at around 0330 hours. We also understand that three men were seen entering the area in a small light coloured car and were seen leaving the area in the same vehicle following the alleged incident.

“Please do not hesitate to contact us with any information you have. You may think the information you have is insignificant, but as part of our broader investigation, your information could greatly assist our enquiry.

“I want to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to find out what took place and determine who is responsible for the death of Andrew Salina. Additional officers are patrolling Royston and I would ask anyone with any information or concerns to speak with them today.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives at the incident room at Govan Police Station on 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.