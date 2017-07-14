Police dog retires after 11 years

Happy retirement to Izzy, a Police Scotland sniffer dog

Izzy, a working cocker spaniel, is set to leave the police force today after 11 years as a sniffer dog detecting drugs, cash and weapons.

Police Scotland posted a cute picture of Izzy and her pups, Chance and Abbie, who are also trained police dogs.

The post included praise for Izzy: “We want to say thank you to Izzy for all her hard work - she deserves a huge round of ‘appaws’!

“As she enjoys her retirement, Izzy will continue to live at home with her handler. Rumour has it that she’s looking forward to being ‘bone idle’ for a while!”