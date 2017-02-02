Police cordon off Glasgow park following rape attack

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Glasgow after a teenager was raped in a park in the south of the city.

A 19-year-old woman was attacked in Queens Park at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Part of the park has been cordoned off as police scour the area and officers are believed to be following a positive line of enquiry.

A force spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a 19-year-old woman being subjected to a serious sexual assault in Queens Park between 8.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday, February 1.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”