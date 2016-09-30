Police confirm shots fired in Glasgow operation

Police have said “shots” heard in Glasgow were fired into tyres as part of an operation.

Police Scotland said their officers were carrying out an operation in the Robroyston area of the city on Friday morning when they fired vehicle tyre deflation rounds to stop a car.

Fears were sparked when online reports suggested “shots” had been heard near to a supermarket where a man was shot dead in a gangland attack in 2010.

The police said in a statement: “Around 10.55am Police Scotland officers carried out an intelligence-led operation in the Robroyston area of Glasgow.

“As part of the operation, vehicle tyre deflation rounds were discharged directly into vehicle tyres.

“This is a recognised and practised tactic which is used specifically to disable a vehicle and was deployed in order to reduce any potential wider impact to the public and to maximise their safety.

“As a result, and in line with the routine procedure, this incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner for review.

“Enquiries are continuing at this time. No-one was injured or hurt as part of the operation.”

No-one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Glasgow gangster Kevin “Gerbil” Carroll was shot dead in the Asda car park in January 2010.

William Paterson is serving a minimum of 22 years in jail after being convicted of his murder.

