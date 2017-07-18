Police conclude house search in Allan Bryant disappearance case

Police investigating the disappearance of a man more than three years ago have finished their month-long search of a property in Glenrothes.

Allan Bryant, then 23, did not return home after a night out at Styx nightclub in Caskieberran Road in the Fife town in the early hours of November 3, 2013.

Police officers search a house in Glenrothes in relation to missing man Allan Bryant. Picture: George Mcluskie

He was last seen on CCTV outside the venue at 2am.

Police began searching a property in Barnton Place on June 16 as part of their ongoing investigation.

The search has now finished and the property has been returned to the owners.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson, of the major investigation team, said: “Our search at Barnton Place has now concluded and no further inquiries will be conducted as a result of this activity.

“The Bryant family have been informed of this development and our officers are continuing to engage with them.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of Allan’s disappearance are ongoing and we are committed to finding him.

“We still believe that someone in the Glenrothes area has information that will assist with our inquiries. I would ask that person to come forward and help us give the Bryant family the answers they are desperately seeking.”

Anyone with information about the young man’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.