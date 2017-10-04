Police charge second man over Edinburgh theatre stabbing

A SECOND suspect has been charged over the attempted murder of a man outside the Capital’s King’s Theatre last week.

The 54-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

A 41-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked while standing in an alcove of the theatre in Tarvit Street on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Man charged over attempted murder on Tarvit Street

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary with non life threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old man was charged last week and appeared in court on Monday.