Police carry out controlled explosion near US embassy in London

A controlled explosion has taken place near the site for the new US embassy in London, after police attended a report of two unattended vehicles.

Officers were called at 4.38pm on Wednesday to Ponton Road, in south west London.

A controlled explosion was carried out around an hour later.

Specialist officers, London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade attended the scene near the MI6 headquarters.

One of the vehicles belonged to Taus Larsen, 40, who said he was “surprised” when he returned to his Ford van, which he had parked outside the new US embassy, to find that the front passenger side window has been smashed and the back door has been crow-barred.

He said: “In hindsight maybe it wasn’t ideal to have left it here for so long. But there wasn’t any lines.

“I only live around the corner, I just came back to check up on it. I came here on my bike and thought someone had robbed it.

“I thought the commotions had been because there had been a break-in. It turned out the police had broken in or crow-barred the window, or try to crowbar the back door open.”

Mr Larsen had parked the car on the street on Monday.