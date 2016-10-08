Police called to crash after reports of man carrying firearm

A police helicopter attended a road crash following reports of a man carrying a firearm.

The incident happened at around 10.50am on Saturday outside Soccerworld on Croftcroighn Road in Glasgow.

Two cars were involved in a collision, with one man receiving minor injuries.

A specialist team including a helicopter was sent to the scene after being told that one man had a firearm.

A police spokesman said: “There was no report of firearms being discharged and upon attendance, it is not believed that a firearm was involved.

“One man sustained minor injuries as a result of the road traffic collision. He has been taken to hospital for observations.

“Officers are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and remain in the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Shettleston via 101.”

