Police block alcohol licence for Glasgow Oktoberfest

Police have blocked the licence applied for by a German beer festival planned for Glasgow city centre due to fears over public disorder.

Glasgow City Council licencing board rejected an application for a liquor licence for an Oktoberfest event in Blythswood Square between October 19 and 23 following an objection submitted by Police Scotland.

The complaint centred around disturbances at a 2015 Oktoberfest gathering in Glasgow Green where they cited incidents of violence and public disorder.

Event organisers said they were urgently seeking an alternative venue.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley submitted details in his report which stated that the majority of the 2200 people in attendance were heavily under the influence of alcohol by 4.30pm and also highlighted a lack of security staff.

Organisers said that the lack of security was down to staff sickness.

The report told how police had warned staff about serving alcohol to intoxicated customers.

It said: “The event continued, however the atmosphere soon changed and a number of fights broke out, approximately 25 persons were ejected by stewards for being too drunk.”

Two police public order vans were called and the bar closed at 9.45pm with the event shutting at 11pm.

The police report added: “Police Scotland recorded three males arrested and issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for a breach of peace on 23 October 2015.”

Tickets for Oktoberfest cost £35 for a seat and the event includes German food and Oompa band.

