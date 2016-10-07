Police arrest man in connection with Airdrie murder

An arrest has been made over the killing of a man in Airdrie.

The body of Malcolm McLaren, 40, was found at his home in Clark Street in the North Lanarkshire town on September 29.

Following a post-mortem, detectives announced they were treating his death as murder.

Officers returned to Clark Street a week on from the incident to appeal for further information.

A 45-year-old man has now been arrested and detained over the death.

A report is to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

