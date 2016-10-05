Police appeal to trace missing man

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing from Uphall on Monday October 3.

Scott McLaughlin was last seen around 10.30 pm on Monday 3rd October

Since then the 45-year-old has not been in contact with friends or family and concern is now growing for his welfare.

Police have stated that Scott may have been driving a Black Kia Soul with the registration number NG62 FGU north on the A82 towards Glencoe.

Scott is described as 6 ft. 1 inches tall, of average build with medium length sandy brown hair. He has false teeth and a tattoo of St Johns Cross on his left shoulder.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Stephen said: “Scott has not been in touch with his family since Monday evening and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“He may have travelled north to Glencoe and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has information that can assist us in tracing him.

“Similarly if Scott himself sees this appeal, we would ask him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101.