Police appeal to trace missing ex-soldier

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace a man who is missing from the Tollcross area of Glasgow.

James Spence who sometimes uses the surnames Russell and Stables, has been missing from his home at Easterhill Road, Tollcross, since 0300 hrs on Friday 9 December 2016 when he left the house in his blue coloured Vauxhall Tigra car.

The 47-year-old is described as 6ft, heavy build with short fair hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a red ADIDAS t-shirt with grey writing on it, blue jeans, black three quarter length coat with fur around the hood and black boots.

Mr Spence is an ex Scots Guard and suffers from various health conditions including PTSD and depression. It is not known if he has any medication with him.

Inspector Andy Fairie at Shettleston Police Office said:

“Mr Spence’s empty car was discovered in Yorkhill Street, Glasgow a few hours after he left his house.

“It is vital that we speak to anyone who may have seen Mr Spence leaving his car in Glasgow City Centre yesterday morning or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts.

“I also appeal to Mr Spence directly to contact either police or a family member to let us know that you are safe.”

Anyone with information should contact Shettleston Police via 101.