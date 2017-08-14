Police appeal over girls, 8 and 5, missing from Alyth

Police are appealing for information in a bid to trace two missing girls.

Police are keen to trace Grace Elizabeth McKinney, aged eight, and five-year-old Kara McKinney in order to confirm their well-being.

The girls have in the past camped in the west coast, Fort William and Skye areas with their father Michael. Picture: Police Scotland

The pair are thought to be travelling with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and a three-year-old child named Woody.

They are likely to be travelling in a cream-coloured Elddis Autoquest Motorhome with the registration H36 PBO.

Grace and Kara were last known to be in the Alyth area, and have been known to go camping with their father in Fort William, Skye and the west coast area.

Grace is described as being 4ft 10in, slim with reddish/auburn hair, and Kara is 4ft, also with reddish/auburn hair.

Anyone with any information which may assist officers in tracing the two girls is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3165 11/08/17, or approach any Police Scotland officer.