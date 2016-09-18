Police appeal for information to trace missing 13-year-old, Amy.

Police in Ayr are appealing for the assistance in their ongoing efforts to trace a 13 year-old girl missing from Ayr since Sunday September 18.

Amy Brown, from Girvan, was staying with family in Craigie Road, Ayr but left the house on Sunday morning.

She hasn’t been seen since, and hasn’t been in touch with her family and friends.

She is described as white, 5ft 4” inches in height and of slim build with long dark-coloured hair and glasses. She is thought to be wearing black leggings possibly with blue dungaree shorts over them, and black Converse shoes.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace Amy and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Ayr Police Office through 101.

