Police appeal for information over bank robbery in Perthshire

POLICE Scotland have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a bank robbery in Dunkeld, Perthshire.

The police have appealed for any information regarding the robbery at the Bank Of Scotland on the High Street, that took place around 11.25am on Tuesday 29th November.

Picture: Police Scotland

Officers wish to speak to the man shown in the images as they believe he may have information that will assist them with their investigation and have asked him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact them.

He is described as being around 5”9, 20 to 30 years old, white, of medium build, and wearing a black hooded top with a red or orange design on the front and blue jeans.

He is also understood to have a Perthshire accent.

• Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.