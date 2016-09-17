Police appeal for information following Castlemilk assault

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 23 year-old man was seriously assaulted in Castlemilk on Saturday September 17.

The incident took place around 2:45am on Saturday, with police being called to a report of a disturbance in Blaeloch Drive in Castlemilk.

A 23 year-old man was assaulted and was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where he was treated for a serious facial injury then later released.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish more information on the circumstances surrounding the incident and those involved.

Detective Constable Michael MacKinnon, based at Cathcart Police Office said: “This was a particularly violent attack on this young man following the disturbance in Blaeloch Drive.

“I would urge any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact Cathcart Police Office through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

