Pokemon Go players given own shopping lane at Glasgow shops

POKEMON Go players have been given their own lane in a busy shopping centre to avoid disrupting other customers.

The game has attracted millions of users worldwide and involves finding the characters in real locations.

Silverburn near Glasgow has introduced Pokemon Go express lanes to contain wandering players, while in Aberdeen, Union Square has expanded its customer service team to include two “human” charge points to rescue players facing waning mobile batteries.

David Pierotti, general manager at Silverburn, said: “We noticed an uplift in footfall since the craze kicked off a few weeks ago and wanted to ensure the safety of both players and non-players while shopping in the centre.

“Express lanes seemed like a suitable solution and have been very well received since being installed earlier this week.”

Silverburn’s Pokemon lanes stretch for 250 metres, allowing players to roam safely and without interruption throughout the mall.

Union Square already has lockable charging stations but portable chargers have been introduced so gamers can keep hunting on the go.

Since its release, more than 50 million users have downloaded Pokemon Go.

