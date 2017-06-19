Plea seven years after Scottish farmer died

The family of an elderly farmer who died in hospital after being found unconscious outside his house have made a fresh appeal for information seven years on from when he was injured.

Sandy Ingram, 80, was treated in the high-dependency unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being found with serious head injuries outside his remote farmhouse in Newmachar, Aberdeenshire, on 19 June 2010.

At the time, it was thought he had gone out to investigate the sighting of two men on his land but detectives could not question Mr Ingram about what happened because his injury left him unable to speak.

He died almost a year later on 2 June, 2011.

His son Andrew said the family are still looking for answers as they made a new plea for information.

He said: “We are still hopeful that someone, somewhere knows what happened to my father that night.

“The last seven years have been extremely difficult for us as a family without him here to share birthdays, Christmases and anniversaries, and even everyday life is difficult as it is always on our minds.

“What makes it even harder is that we don’t know what happened to him that night and are still looking for answers.

“We often thought he was trying to tell us things when he was in hospital, but unfortunately the extent of his injuries meant he was unable to speak to us.

“I’m sure there is someone out there who can help us and I would urge them to contact police and tell them what they know.

“Even if you think the information will not be relevant, please let the police be the judge and don’t hesitate to get in touch. It is never too late.”

At the time, it was reported that around 120 kitchen and bathroom taps were stolen from the grounds of Mr Ingram’s property in the 10 days before the incident.

Police Scotland appealed for information on the two men seen in the grounds of the farm.

One was said to be wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, possibly green, with a darker peak. The other was wearing dark clothes and had dark, almost shoulder-length, hair.

They have never been identified.

Detective Inspector Richie Guild said: “As with all long-running inquiries, we will react to any new information we receive.

“A thorough investigation was conducted at the time but we have yet to establish what happened to Mr Ingram that night.”