Pipers help boost Moray economy by over £1million

A ONE-DAY event which this year drummed up over £1 million for the local economy is in the running for a tourism award.

Now gearing up for its fifth year, Piping at Forres has been shortlisted for the Best Cultural Event or Festival award in the 2016 Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards.

Joanna Taylor, one of the directors of Forres Events Ltd, the company that organises the event, said: “We are delighted that Piping at Forres, The European Pipe Band Championships, has made it to the finals for a third year in a row.

“Piping at Forres is a fantastic day out and since it began in 2013 has showcased hundreds of pipe bands from around the world as well as featuring local food, drink and crafts. Being shortlisted is a testament to a lot of hard work by many, many people.

Ewen Mackintosh, of sponsors Gordon & MacPhail, owners of Benromach Distillery, said: “Piping at Forres is a fantastic event in the piping and Moray calendar. We are thrilled to see the event recognised with this well-deserved nomination.

“We have sponsored the event since its first year and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the event grow. It has put Forres on the map and continues to attract huge crowds to the region.”

This year’s Piping at Forres generated over £1m for the local area, according to an independent economic report.

