Pink Floyd legend shows solidarity with Celtic in flag row

PINK FLOYD legend Roger Waters has shown solidarity with Celtic supporters during one of his packed out concerts.

The 73-year-old played a montage of images on the big screens behind him during the song ‘Fearless’, some of which included pictures of Celtic fans holding the Palestinian flag.

The rockstar was playing to a packed out crowd in Mexico City on Wednesday night when the images from Celtic Park were projected on the screens.

Certain sections of the Parkhead faithful had held the Palestinian flag above their heads during their Champions League qualifier against Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva in August.

The Glasgow club were fined £8,615 by European football’s governing body, Uefa, for the demonstration which Hoops’ fans said was to raise awareness of the ongoing conflict in the middle east.

Fans have taken to social media to show their appreciation to Waters.

Gary Hicks wrote: “Nice one from the legend that is Roger Waters.”

Patrick Kerr commented: “I always liked Pink Floyd.”

Marc Wallace said: “The campaign worked. Hail Hail to all Celtic fans involved and god bless the green brigade.”

Whilst Caley Celt added: “That’s fantastic. Kudos to Roger Waters and the Celtic family.”

A fundraiser set up by the Celtic fans to help pay the fine has raised well over £170,000 and will be used to help those caught up in the Palestinian conflict.

It’s also been reported that Waters slammed American presidential candidate Donald Trump during the concert in Mexico.

A message on the big screens behind him called Trump and offensive name in Spanish.

Waters is known be a vocal critic of Trump’s plans to build a wall along the US - Mexico border and told fans at the concert that “we don’t want a wall that separates us from each other.”

Pink Floyd are widely recognised as one of the most influential groups in music history, with over 250 million record sales worldwide.

Creative tensions led to an acrimonious split in 1979, when Richard Wright left the band followed by Waters in 1985.

After nearly two decades, Waters eventually rejoined the band in 2005 to perform at Live 8.

