Pilot injured in Fife light aircraft crash

A PILOT has been injured after his light aircraft crash landed in a Fife field.

Emergency services were called to the scene near to Pilmuir Road, Lundin Links, at around 11am on Tuesday.

Police said the male pilot, the only person on board, is being treated at the scene.

The site has been cordoned off and an investigation is under way.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police and emergency services are in attendance and the male pilot is currently receiving treatment.

“A cordon is in place around the site.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”