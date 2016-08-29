Photographer captures Milky Way from North Uist

There are good nights for stargazing then there are ones that produce sights like this.

Ruairidh Macdonald of North Uist took this magnificent shot of the Milky Way from his home Sollas on North Uist after perching his camera on a stack of wood.

He said: “I was hoping to get it like that as the night was so clear apart from a small bit of cloud on the horizon.

The camera exposure allows us to see a lot more stars and these colours that sadly the eye cannot usually pick up.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY