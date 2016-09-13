Peter Lawwell vows Celtic probe into Old Firm derby events

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has revealed the club will conduct an investigation into fan behaviour following Saturday’s Old Firm derby game, though he insisted the probe will be conducted “privately and properly”.

Celtic won the match 5-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Moussa Dembele but the game was marred by events off the field.

Effigies of Rangers fans were hung along with offensive banners. There was also examples of sectarian singing and destruction of toilets in the away end.

Rangers released a statement yesterday in which they sympathised with their own support, after a leading fans group called for Celtic supporters to be banned from Ibrox, stating there was “sickening and shameful display of outright sectarian hatred”.

Celtic released a counter-statement, saying they would not be drawn into a public feud with their arch rivals.

Lawwell echoed these sentiments while speaking to TalkSport, but did say those responsible would be dealt with.

He said: “What we won’t do is get involved in a public spat or tit for tat. We’ll try to operate to the highest possible standards – as we always do in a private and professional manner – and if there is anyone found behaving in a manner we don’t like then we will take the action.

“But we don’t want to sensationalise this. We want to put it into context. There were millions of Celtic fans around the world with an overwhelming positivity, an overwhelming proportion of supporters in the stadium who gave us huge positive support.

“We shouldn’t take it out of context, we should take it seriously and in the manner we always do. We’ll do it privately and properly. Of course we’re taking it seriously. We’ll investigate and take it from there.”

