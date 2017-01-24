Peta calls for Scotland’s only elephant to be moved to sanctuary

Animal rights activists have urged a Scottish safari park to halt its search for a new elephant,

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has written a letter to Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling, asking them to find a new home for Mondula, Scotland’s only elephant.

Blair Drummond Safari Park is searching for an elephant to replace Toto, who died last year.

In the letter, PETA argues elephants in nature travel up to 30 miles a day in their close-knit family herds, which is essential for their physical and psychological well-being.

They say Zoos and safari parks simply don’t have the space to meet elephants’ needs, and as a result, the animals suffer from arthritis, foot and joint diseases, depression, and other ailments.

In addition, they claim Mondula and Toto reportedly had a frigid relationship, which could also occur if another other elephant were introduced to the safari park.

“At a reputable sanctuary, Mondula would be able to enjoy ample space in a more natural environment among dozens of potential companions”, says PETA Senior Campaign Coordinator Kirsty Henderson. “PETA stands ready to help Blair Drummond Safari Park find her a new home at a sanctuary with other elephants, where she’d be able to choose the company she keeps.”