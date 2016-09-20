Perth cat missing for 4 years is reunited with owners

A CAT that vanished four years ago has been reunited with her owners, after mechanics found her huddled in a motorhome at their Dundee garage.

They took Daisy to a vet, and her microchip led them to owner Wendy Boag, who’d given up hope of ever seeing her moggy again.

The wandering cat disappeared in 2012 from her home in Perth.

Wendy said: “Daisy was microchipped and we got a call saying she was at the Fair City Vets.

“It turned out that staff at the Dicksons garage in Dunkeld Road had noticed Daisy had been climbing on to the front seat of a motorhome in their yard, getting access through the engine and footwell.

“She was going there for the warmth it offered.

“Dicksons isn’t far from where we lived in North Muirton, but we don’t know how long she had been in that area.

“The staff had been feeding her for a wee while but managed to grab her and take her to the vets.

“The microchip gave our old address so, when the vets realised we had moved, they put Daisy’s details on the Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Scotland site.

“A friend of ours saw the post, phoned us, and we were reunited with Daisy at the vets.

“When she saw me she was all over me and it was great seeing her after those four long years.

“It just shows how important getting your pets microchipped is and shows the value of the Missing Pets site, which has helped so many folk get their pets back.

“She is now settling back in with us at our Tweedsmuir Road home and getting reacquainted with us and Dixie. Hopefully, her wandering is over.”

Wendy, speaking at her home in Tweedsmuir Road in the city’s Letham area, said: “We got Daisy and her sister Dixie from Cats Protection and they were a big part of our then family home in North Muirton.

“However, four years ago, when friends were looking after our house while we were visiting folk in Glasgow, Daisy managed to get out.

“One of our friends chased after her but was unable to catch her. She just took off and that was the last time she was seen — until last week.

“For about two years after that, myself and other family members and friends looked for Daisy, checking under cars, looking over hedges, anywhere we thought she might be.

“Three years ago, we moved from North Muirton to Letham but my daughter, Kerri, still attended North Muirton Primary School.

“So, on the way there and back, we kept our eyes open to see if we could spot Daisy.

“We were determined to find her but, as time went on, the chances of doing so were becoming more remote.”

But last week came the call the family had been waiting so long for.

