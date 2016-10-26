Pentland tidal scheme powers ahead

Atlantis Resources, the tidal energy company behind the MeyGen project being constructed in the Pentland Firth, is confident the ambitious scheme will be generating power by the end of the year.

Releasing an update today, the firm said it remained on track to have all turbines installed and connected to the grid in time for first power delivery from what will be the world’s largest tidal power project by the close-of-2016 deadline.

It told investors that all four foundations have now been successfully installed using the Neptune jack-up vessel which has been demobilised from the project site.

Atlantic chief executive Tim Cornelius said: “This offshore operation was a resounding success and importantly has validated the use of jack up vessels for the purpose of installing tidal turbine foundations offshore in high flow locations.

“The use of a jack-up rig for the installations is significant for the future of the industry offering a flexible and fast installation solution.”

Atlantis was incorporated in Singapore in 2005 and its shares are quoted on London’s Alternative Investment Market. It has its principal project and operations office in Edinburgh.