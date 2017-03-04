Pensioner dies in hospital after serious road crash in Glasgow

An elderly man has died in hospital three days after a serious road crash in Glasgow, police said.

Andrew Hislop, 80, was crossing Berryknowes Road in Cardonald when he was hit by a red Fiat 500 at about 10.30am on Tuesday.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was described as critical.

Police say he died in hospital on Friday and relatives have been informed.

At the time officers believed Mr Hislop may have walked in front of a bus, which was stationary at a bus stop, just before being hit by the car.

The driver of the Fiat car was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.