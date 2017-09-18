Parsons Green terror suspect ‘has links to Edinburgh’

London Tube bomber suspect Yahyah Farroukh has links to Edinburgh according to reports.

Neighbours of the suspect, who was arrested in West London, revealed that he had links to Scotland with reports claiming that family from Edinburgh or Aberdeen would visit him in England.

Speaking to the Sun Pat Hodge, 59, said: “My wife and I have sat outside in the communal garden with him in the summer and had ice lollies.

“He seems like a nice chap. Sometimes his family come down from Edinburgh, I think it’s his brother and two nephews. They’re all really lovely to talk to.

“They’re obviously Arabic but the kids speak with perfect Scottish accents. Sometimes he and his friends go out in the garden with their prayer mats and shisha pipes.

“His lights are on all night, every night, and often there are three or four of them in there together.

“Sometimes I wave if I’m walking past. They seem to play video games together. It’s frightening to think we’ve welcomed him to the neighbourhood and now he’s been arrested over this terror thing.”

Suleman Sarwar, 43, who owns Aladdin’s Fried Chicken on Kingsley Road, Hounslow, with his brothers, said Farroukh worked at the takeaway.

Mr Sarwar said: “Yes he is familiar. I recognise him as a member of staff.

“He was very normal. I don’t know how long he worked here. It was surprising seeing him on the news.”

Mr Sarwar added that Farroukh had been working on Saturday and was arrested outside the shop after his shift at around 11.30pm.

He said: “It was at that point that the police all grabbed him.”

Asked if police had been staking out the shop, Mr Sarwar said “I suspect so” but said he was not aware of any operations.

The takeaway owner added he was sure Farroukh was Syrian because of his distinctive dialect.

Mr Sarwar added police had taken CCTV recordings from the shop on Sunday and carried out a search of the property.

A spokeswoman for the college said: “West Thames College confirms that Yahyah Farroukh, who, according to media reports is the second suspect detained in connection with the Parsons Green incident, was a former student at the college from December 2013 to June 2015.

“Yahyah Farroukh joined the college aged 17 to learn English and completed ESOL Threshold courses.

“The college has robust, well-established Prevent procedures and will co-operate fully with requests from the police.”

The younger suspect was detained on Saturday morning in the departure area of Dover ferry port, which is the busiest ferry hub in Europe and a gateway to the French coast.

Both men remain in custody for questioning over the attack, which injured 30 people.

Farroukh’s home in Stanwell, Surrey was searched by police on Sunday, after armed officers raided the Jones’ home in Sunbury-on-Thames on Saturday.

A local politician said he understood an 18-year-old Iraqi orphan was living with the couple, having moved to Britain aged 15 after his parents died.

Leader of Spelthorne Borough Council Ian Harvey, whose ward is Sunbury East, said he learnt about the boy’s background from neighbours of Mr and Mrs Jones and information available publicly.

He told the Press Association: “One thing I understand is that he was an Iraqi refugee who came here aged 15 - his parents died in Iraq.”

Of the other suspect, he added: “I think it is widely known that this person who lives at (the Stanwell) property was a former foster child at the property which was raided yesterday.”