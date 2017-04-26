Parliament commemorates anniversary of Nepal earthquakes

A FILM about the devastating 2015 earthquakes in Nepal - which claimed almost 9,000 lives and affected hundreds of thousands of men, women and children - has been shown in the UK Parliament.

Directed by the country’s most celebrated film maker, Ganesh Panday, the screening of ‘Nepal Earthquake Heroes, Survivors & Miracles’ was hosted by North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins to commemorate the second anniversary of the earthquakes which struck Kathmandu.

The film, which aims to represent Nepali resilience in face of the 2015 earthquakes, is highly topical, coming just a month after the UK–Nepal Bicentenary closing ceremony and programme at the Embassy of Nepal.

This event highlighted the mutual benefit of deepening Nepal-UK relations, including tourism and business opportunities as well as links between communities.

The film also highlights the significance of Nepal’s film industries.

The event was initiated by internationally renowned landscape photographer and founder of the Little Sherpa Foundation, James Lamb, and has been jointly supported by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), the UK Nepal Friendship Society (UKNFS) and James’s MP, Stephen Gethins.

The Charge D’Affaires of the Embassy of Nepal, Sharad Aran, representing H.E. Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi, Ambassador of Nepal to the UK, was in attendance as Chief Guest of Honour, along with Ganesh Panday.

Scottish architect Murray Kerr of the hit TV programme ‘Grand Designs’ also made a presentation at the event, where he shared information about the creation of revolutionary earthquake-proof homes being constructed in the Everest region.

Speaking after the event, James Lamb said: “The 2015 earthquakes, which occurred in Nepal when I was filming there, caused great physical and human damage which Ganesh’s film highlights very powerfully.

“We hosted this event to highlight the continued problems from this disaster, to raise funds for our charity and to ensure parliamentarians and policy makers are kept aware of the situation in the country.

“I am grateful to Stephen for helping to raise awareness of the humanitarian situation in Nepal by taking time out of his schedule to help organise the screening.”

Stephen Gethins MP added: “As we approach the second anniversary of the devastating earthquakes that hit Nepal, it is vital that we do all that is possible to highlight the continued hardship faced by those affected. I would encourage others to view the film and to consider helping, however possible, those affected by the earthquakes.”