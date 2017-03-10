Parents warned over ‘potentially lethal’ teddy bears

Parents have been warned about “potentially lethal” teddy bears after a toddler was found with electrical wiring wrapped around her neck.

The child’s parents placed one of the cuddly toys they had purchased from the internet in her crib.

The toddler was found with electrical wiring wrapped around her neck. Picture: SWNS

But when they checked on her, they found an electrical wire tangled around her neck and stuffing in her mouth.

They discovered that the child had managed to unzip the teddy bear and rip out the insides.

Trading Standards officers at Moray Council described the toy -- bought on wish.com -- as “one of the worst examples of unsafe toys” they had ever witnessed.

A spokesman said: “An urgent warning has been issued over potentially lethal soft toys available online after a Moray toddler was found with electrical wiring from a teddy bear wrapped round her neck.

“Local trading standards officers say the two teddies which the child’s parents had bought from an online marketplace are among the worst examples of unsafe toys that they have come across.”

Moray Council trading standards manager, Peter Adamson, said his staff were shocked at how dangerous the toys were.

He said: “Protecting children from dangerous toys is one of our highest priorities and it was shocking when these teddy bears were brought to our notice.

“It would appear that because the toys were bought direct online, they had evaded all of the normal checks that would normally take place when goods are imported into the EU and the UK.

“Fortunately, in this instance no harm came to the child but we need to warn potential purchasers of the risks they take when buying toys for young children from suppliers who cut corners.”