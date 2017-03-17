Parents warned over dangerous ‘eraser challenge’ sweeping UK

Parents have been warned about the resurgence of a dangerous trend in schools across the UK that can leave children with horrific scars on their arms and hands.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Dubbed ‘The Eraser Challenge’ the trend see’s children rub an eraser on their arm while reciting the alphabet until it cuts the skin and leaves a scar.

Children across the UK have been posting their efforts to social media to boast about their wounds and the size of the scars with certain posts encouraging others to try and ‘beat the size of their cut’.

The game, also known as ‘The ABC Game’ is won by the person with the biggest cut.

A growing trend has been to try and draw a certain shape the scar that is left on the arm or hand by rubbing the eraser, with some posts showing children with love-heart shaped scars.

Social media sites such as Instagram and Snapchat have helped children share their wounds from playing the game.