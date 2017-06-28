Paolo Nutini told police he drank vodka before driving home

Singer Paolo Nutini told a police officer he drank vodka in a pub with friends before driving home, a court has heard.

Pc Laura Murray said he was “very apologetic” and “realised he had done wrong” following his arrest at his home in Paisley, Renfrewshire, earlier this year.

Mr Nutini, 30, is on trial accused of driving on various streets in Paisley while more than twice the legal limit on 21 February. It is alleged he drove with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the 22 microgrammes limit.

The New Shoes singer denies the charge. His lawyer Massimo Franchi said his defence is “post-incident drinking”.

Pc Murray told the first day of the trial at Paisley Sheriff Court she was called to Canal Street towards midnight on 21 February to a report of a car being driven by someone who had allegedly been drinking.

The car was no longer there when they arrived but they went to an address where they found a grey Mini and Mr Nutini, who they had been told was the driver of the vehicle.

Pc Murray said she told Mr Nutini he would need to do a breath test.

Fiscal Depute Frank Clarke, prosecuting, said: “Did you ask when his last drink was?”

She replied: “He said it was ten minutes before police arrived.”

The police officer told the court Mr Nutini tested positive for alcohol and was then arrested and taken to Govan police office for a further test.

Pc Murray was sitting next to the singer in the back seat on the journey to the police station.

Asked whether he spoke during the journey, she said: “The accused was speaking freely in the back of the car stating that he had been at DeBeers that night watching football with friends and consuming alcohol. He said he had been drinking vodka with friends.”

Mr Clarke asked: “Did you remind him he was under caution?”

She replied: “Yes, he was very apologetic, saying he realised he had done wrong and was stupid for his actions.”

Asked whether he mentioned drinking when he got home, she said: “He said he had had a mouthful of wine at home and this later changed to saying he had a mouthful of whisky.”

The court heard that when he was charged, Mr Nutini said: “I feel like the drink I may have had after the said charge may have affected this.”

Earlier, witness Colin May told the court he saw Mr Nutini driving after ordering vodka in DeBeers.

The trial continues.