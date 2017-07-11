Pair charged with murder of Scottish women in Mauritius

Two people have appeared in court in Mauritius in connection with the murder of a British woman who lived on the Indian Ocean island.

The two men - both aged 25 - were arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of Janice Farman, 47, who is originally thought to be from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

The suspects, from the Quatre Bornes area, appeared in court on Tuesday and were charged with murder.

They will appear again next week in connection with the death of Ms Farman, whose body was found at a property in Albion at 1am on Friday.

A Mauritius Police Force spokesman said: “Yesterday the police arrested two suspects, both of them are men aged 25.

“They did appear in court today (Tuesday) and were charged with murder.

“They have been remanded until Tuesday next week when they will appear in court and do not make a plea at this stage.”