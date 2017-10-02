Pair charged in connection with £2 million heroin haul

TWO men have appeared in court in Stirling in connection with a £2 million haul of heroin.

Cameron McFarlane, 56, of Clackmannanshire, and Daniel Lavigillante, 34, of Montrose, Angus, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday.

They have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after an intelligence-led search.

Police Scotland said officers from their east organised crime and counter terrorism unit swooped on premises at Bandeath industrial estate in Stirling on Thursday last week.

It saw the recovery of 20 kilos of the Class A drug, valued at the seven-figure sum, along with 40 kilos of tobacco.

Neither of the men made a plea. McFarlane is expected to appear again within eight days.

Lavigillante’s next appearance date is still to be confirmed.

Both men have been committed for further examination, with McFarlane remanded in custody and Lavigillante released on bail.