Painting of Margo MacDonald gifted to Scottish Parliament

A painting commemorating Margo MacDonald’s 40-year contribution to politics is to be revealed at the Scottish Parliament.

The politician, who died aged 70 in 2014, was a key figure in the Scottish independence movement, having served as an MP, MSP and deputy leader of the SNP.

Her husband Jim Sillars has gifted the work by Scottish artist Gerard M Burns to Holyrood.

The portrait depicts Ms MacDonald, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, inside the Parliament’s debating chamber where she spent many years tackling issues including attempts to legalise assisted suicide for the terminally ill.

Mr Burns has painted portraits of several well-known Scots from the likes of Billy Connolly and Ewan McGregor to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The painting will go on display in the members’ room of the Parliament.

