Overhaul of access to new medicines on Scottish NHS

Patients will be able to appeal decisions on access to new drugs as part of a major overhaul of access to medicines on the NHS.

Health Secretary Shona Robison announced a raft of new measures today to improve Scotland’s drugs approval system, which has come under fire from campaigners for lack of transparency and consistency.

A report by former NHS Fife chief executive Dr Brian Montgomery set out a range of recommendations to beef up negotiating powers for the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC), the body that chooses medicines can be made available on the NHS.

It comes days after an outcry over the decision to refuse Scottish breast cancer patients access to a vital drug, which is available south of the border.

Ms Robison said: “Access to new medicines for rare or end-of-life conditions has substantially increased in recent years, but we wanted to go further.

“The reforms I am announcing today will help more patients to get better access to treatments that can give them longer, better quality lives.”

The NHS will have a stronger role in negotiating costs with drugs companies and the regulator will be able speed up the process by temporarily approving medicines while it gathers further evidence.

Individual patient requests for rare medicines will be handled by a new system and there are plans to introduce a national appeals process.

The current system has attracted criticism as people in some areas are given access to drugs that are not routinely available on the NHS.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stepped in when the case of Anne MacLean-Chang, a nurse from Elgin, was covered in a national newspaper after she was initially denied breast cancer drug Kadcyla by NHS Grampian.

However Lesley Stephen, in Edinburgh, was refused the drug and was forced to fund the treatment herself.

She said: “I felt incredibly frustrated and let down. This was compounded when I realised that other women with secondary breast cancer, living in different parts of Scotland, could access a drug that I had just been refused.

“I’m pleased that the Scottish Government is committed to addressing these issues. I hope that these changes will now put women, like me, and their families first.”

Mary Allison, Breast Cancer Now’s Director for Scotland, called for urgent action to bring in the changes.

She said: “Today’s announcement brings fresh hope for patients and their families for a system that will finally put them first.

“It’s thanks to the courage of women who have shared their experience of a broken system that politicians have responded with action.

“Today’s commitment from the Scottish Government is welcome but we urge them to be bold and deliver these changes quickly and effectively. There’s no time to lose.”