Over half of people want politicians to tackle high energy prices

Households are becoming increasingly concerned about energy prices, according to the Which? consumer group.

More than half of all people surveyed (56%) in September believe energy prices should be a key priority for politicians - up by five percentage points from April, when similar research was conducted.

The findings were released just after a tariff hike previously announced by British Gas came into effect this week, adding £76 a year to the average annual dual fuel bill. Similar announcements have previously been made by other providers.

In Which?’s research, based on a UK survey of over 2,000 people, only social care for older people (68%) ranked higher as a concern.

Addressing financial fraud and scams (40%) and ensuring people save enough for retirement (22%) were also key for consumers.

Which? said the energy market should be tackled as a top priority.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: “Consumers are sick of the endless debate about energy prices and want action immediately.”