Outlander stars rescue woman in castle fall

Stars of hit television show Outlander broke off from filming to rescue a woman who had fallen close to a nearby castle.

The cast had been working at the Ayrshire village of Dunure when the emergency unfolded.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were among those on location at the time of the incident, according to the Ayrshire Post.

Several cast members left the set to help transport the injured woman, 29, to hospital.

She had fallen while out walking close to Dunure Castle, which is being used as a backdrop in season three of the 18th Century Scottish drama.

An ambulance crew were unable to reach the injured woman, who was then transported to safety by a truck belonging to the TV crew.

Ayrshire Post photographer Iain Brown, who was on location for the filming, said: “Full credit to the TV crew for their quick thinking and professionalism.

“The situation appeared to be dealt with very calmly and they should be applauded for their efforts.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “When we arrived, we realised that our vehicle would be unable to reach the patient due to the nature of the terrain.

“Our control centre set about dispatching one of our SORT (Special Operations Response Team) vehicles which are able to access hard to reach areas.

“However, a film crew working close by offered to transport our staff in their 4x4 to get to the patient faster.

“We then transported her back to the ambulance and on to Ayr Hospital for treatment.”

Filming on series three of Outlander began at Dunure on Monday.

