Outlander star Sam Heughan voices support for indyref2

Scottish actor Sam Heughan has taken to Twitter to voice his support for indyref2.

Heughan was responding yesterday to an article tweeted by The Economist calling independence ‘a gamble’ when he appeared to lend his support for a second vote.

The Economist article included an image depicting a bare-chested Tartan Army fan, draped in a Saltire and wearing a Tam O’ Shanter hat.

He retweeted the article, adding ‘Maybe a gamble is needed to move forward for the country? Finally, escape age-old stereotypying and cliché, as portrayed in similar photos?”

It follows a similar tweet after the results of the EU referendum were announced, when Heughan wrote: “Looks like Scotland wants to remain and rest UK wants to go... Time for another independence referendum?”

It’s not the first time the Outlander star has voiced his support for Scottish independence.

Heughan was very active prior to the independence referendum vote in 2014, regularly posting messages and images of support on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has hinted that she would announce indyref2 in the coming weeks if Scotland’s relationship with the EU was put at risk by a hard Brexit.

