Outlander-inspired tours offer the authentic Jacobite experience

A FAMILY-RUN tour operator has created a fascinating Jacobite Highland hike inspired by the popular TV series Outlander.

Named the Outlander Adventure Experience, the tour transports you back nearly 300 years to key sites of the Jacobite Rebellion and tells of the real-life escapades of prominent local hero, John Ruaridh Stuart - an aide of Bonnie Prince Charlie.

The tour tells the true story of John Ruaridh Stuart - thought to have provided the inspiration behind Jamie Fraser. Picture: Sony Pictures Television

Lasting four days and five nights, the guided tour is one of the latest bespoke creations from independent tour operator Scot Mountain Holidays, which was set up 18 years ago by Andrew Bateman. Ipswich-native, Mr Bateman, 48, confesses a deep love for the Scottish Highlands.

“This is where my heart is. It’s god’s country.

“The Outlander tours have been brewing for a few years. Aided by the increasing following of the books and TV series and my own personal interest in the local history, it seemed like a good idea to set something up.”

However, despite the fact it’s inspired by Outlander, there’s nothing fictitious about Andrew’s tour.

“We tell the fascinating true story of Jacobite John Ruaridh Stuart, who I believe provided the inspiration for Diana Gabaldon’s Jamie Fraser character,” says Andrew, “essentially we’re telling the authentic, real-life version of Outlander - we’re bringing it to life.”

Day one gives visitors the chance to explore a genuine Jacobite cave hideout before taking a guided stroll through dramatic terrain down to Mackenzie village and the red coat barracks close by. Next up on day two is a scenic hike through the Ardverikie estate and a trip to the precise location where the opening sequence of Outlander was shot.

The penultimate day takes in a visit to the infamous battle site at Culloden - site of the last pitched battle to be fought on British soil - before touring the Wardlaw Mausoleum and Clava Cairns. Day four features a stravaig to three more Outlander locations at Tulloch Ghru, Loch an Eilean and Ord Ban.

The tours are running this year until October, costing £598 per person. Meals and accommodation, at the Bateman family’s own Fraoch Lodge at Boat of Garten, are all included as part of the tour package.

Fraoch Lodge at Boat of Garten. Picture: Contributed.

Full information can be found on the Scot Mountain Holidays website.