Outlander author denies show was delayed due to indyref vote

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon has denied the hit show’s debut was delayed due to political pressure in the lead up to the vote on Scottish referendum.

The time travelling historical drama features Scots rising up against British rule during the Jacobite rising in 1745.

In 2015, leaked emails from Sony Pictures suggested the show had been delayed from making its debut in the UK, after the entertainment group had met with Prime Minister David Cameron weeks before the independence vote in September 2014.

It was then suggested political pressure had let to the show being postponed.

But in an interview with the Sunday Herald, Gabaldon denied this was the case.

She said the real reason was television channels in the UK not willing to accept the show as it was.

She said: “They all wanted to cut it substantially either for content or for time. The people who make this show feel very strongly about it and they weren’t willing to accept that – and then along came Amazon Prime.”

She added: “Things may change with the UK channels, if the show continues to be as popular as it is.”