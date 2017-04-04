Ospreys return to Highland home

TWO ospreys that have bred 17 chicks over the last eighth years have returned to a wildlife reserve in the Highlands for their ninth breeding season.

Female EJ and male Odin have seen 17 of their chicks fledge, making them the most successful breeding pair at RSPB Scotland’s Loch Garten site near Grantown on Spey.

EJ has been visiting the loch for 15 years and has reared 25 chicks with Odin and other males.

The site is popular for ospreys as they migrate from west Africa because of the fresh supply of fish from rivers and lochs.